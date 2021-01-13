Mary Rayburn went to sleep in death on January 1, 2021 after a long illness. Mary was born 4/21/1939 in Bowlegs, Oklahoma is survived by her to Ernest & Neta Bright. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Rayburn of Grove, a daughter Tamera and her husband Greg of Grove, a son Rance And his wife Schelese Rayburn of Plant City, Florida, a grandson and his wife Ashley Dysart of Jay. Oklahoma, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Mary was a long time bookkeeper and tax preparer working until 2018. She enjoyed sports especially OU football and Thunder basketball, but most of all she enjoyed talking about the Bible, especially regarding prophesies detailing the wonderous hope for the future. She was looking ahead to the time when the earth would be a paradise, and there would be no illness or growing old and dying. She knew when facing death, that Jesus promised a resurrection for all those in Jehovah God’s memory. That hope sustained her and enabled her to have a positive out look even when facing a severe chronic illness. She will be missed. There will be a memorial service on Zoom, Saturday January 16, at 2:00 p.m.