MIAMI — There has been another two COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa County.

They were both males in the 65 or older age group the Oklahoma State Department of Health noted in its Sunday, Jan. 10 report.

They were the 31st and 32nd deaths in the county.

There also was another death reported in Delaware County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

They were among 23 additional deaths according to Sunday’s report and a total of 2,761 statewide.

Twenty-one of the county totals come from Miami, according to the OSDH.

Four have been reported in Quapaw, two each in Afton, Commerce and Wyandotte with one in Fairland.

Ottawa County has 3,043 active cases with 2,703 recoveries.

Of those, there have been 1,716 in Miami.

According to CovidActNow.org. Ottawa County is currently experiencing a severe outbreak.

Daily new cases per 100,000 is 101.9, the infection rate is 0.99, and the positive test rate is 22.3%

There now have been 46 deaths in Delaware County, according to the OSDH.

Sunday’s 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 3,899.

State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued the following statement regarding the spike in COVID-19 case numbers Sunday:

“Today the State Department of Health reported 6,487 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths. This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays.

“While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well. Of the cases reported today:

• 58% had a collection date since Jan. 1

• 80% had a collection day since Dec. 27.”

The Vaccine Scheduler Portal is operational for eligible Oklahomans to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, 271,133 Oklahomans had registered through the portal to receive notifications on eligibility.

Of that total, 6,527 were in Phase 1 and 153,833 in currently eligible groups in Phase 2.

A total of 13,985 appointments have been scheduled by Oklahomans eligible to receive the vaccine

• 2,676 appointments are available to eligible Oklahomans to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine

• 110,458 vaccines have been administered in the state

As a reminder for those who are eligible and have received their email containing a link to schedule their appointment: keep checking the link throughout the day, and in coming weeks, as appointments may become available.

The one-time link does not expire and will provide continuous access to see if appointments are available in your area. OSDH recommends bookmarking the link in your browser for easy access.