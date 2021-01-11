According to Librarian Miranda Ward, the reading programs are designed to motivate students to read. The programs reinforce comprehension, vocabulary and fluency skills.

Libraries have changed a lot in the past several years. They are not quiet places, but full of many activities.

The Grove Upper Elementary Library has a number of programs that encourage students to read. One of those is called Reading Counts. It is a voluntary program that gives students an opportunity to select books that are of interest to them and challenges them to earn points by reading books.

Before the points can be earned, the student must take an online test about the book If they pass the quiz, they are awarded points that accumulate and offer incentives. Each book has a different number of points depending on its complexity and length. Some books have a value of three or four points, others that are longer and more complex may be worth 14 or 15 points.

According to Librarian Miranda Ward, the reading programs are designed to motivate students to read. The programs reinforce comprehension, vocabulary and fluency skills.

Ward says that recently a sixth-grade student, Kangwa Cloud told her that he had earned 1,000 points in the Reading Counts program. She encouraged him by asking, “For the past three years?”

Kangwa replied, “No, since August.”

It turns out that is the highest number of points ever earned in such a short period of time. While Kangwa has read many books during his three years at the Upper Elementary School, no one has ever accumulated that many points in just four months.

Ward helped Kangwa celebrate by awarding him a book from the library’s book vending machine as well as taking him out to Braum’s for a double-decker cheeseburger lunch.

Kangwa is the son of Marcia and Randy Cloud.