At its first meeting of the year, the Grove City Council did not have enough votes to approve a rezoning request. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval of a rezoning request for property located at First and Hazel Streets.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval of a rezoning request for property located at First and Hazel Streets. The request was to rezone the acre lot from residential to C1 commercial.

The property is being sold by Ruth Ann Barnhart and faces First Street. It is currently vacant and includes about nine lots. Barnhart said that the potential buyer wants to put up a garage to work on his personal automobiles.

However, an adjacent homeowner Stephen Bratcher objected to the rezoning. He told the council. “This would be devastating and lower my property value.”

The realtor seeking the change told the council that “No one will buy the property for residential.” Apparently, she has a potential buyer who wanted to put a garage on the property to work on his cars.

The current long-range plan which is under development recommends that land in the area behind TH Rogers all be designated as C1.

Only four members were present since Mayor Ed Trumbull was absent. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Steve Ward indicated that the commission had no reason not to recommend approval of the zoning change but told Bratcher that the Grove City Council could consider other options.

Approval of the zoning change required three votes. Marty Dyer and Matt Henderson voted in favor of the zoning change. Josh McElroy opposed the project and Vide Mayor Ivan Devitt abstained.

Discussion was also heard on several properties which the city considered dilapidated. A property located at 609 S. Cherokee has had substantial work done to it and now is released from demolition status.

Property located at 615 S. Cherokee will be reheard on March 2. The owners of the property have died and there is an attorney now representing the estate.

The owner of property located at 301 E. Fifth was given two weeks to complete four items or the property will face demolition. However, Josh McElroy voted against allow more time for projects to be completed.

The city inspector said that he was “happy with progress” being done on property at 505 S. Grant. The council will be updated on the property at their Feb. 2 meeting.

Acton on property located at 102 Lennel Dr. was postponed after it was determined the owner may not have received a proper notice. The problem is a roof on a small building behind the building that houses Whoops. There will be a court hearing on the property in about two months. The council decided to revisit the property’s status in two weeks.

In other action, the council assisting the Grove School district with the paving of a road around the school’s bus barn.