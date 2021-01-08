MIAMI — A proposed resolution that would allow area residents to make citizens’ arrests of those who violate facemask requirements in local businesses was one of the main agendas on the Miami City Council meeting of Monday, Jan. 4.

The proposed resolution recommended that all citizens and businesses within the city follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to prevent further spread of COVID-19, and pledging support to those business owners who require the use of masks or other CDC guidelines in the city.

Two local resident business owners took to the podium to voice their opinions regarding the proposed resolution, neither in favor.

One spoke about following the CDC guidelines and how they relate to the city’s policies, but said he is against a mask mandate and that the city will see fallout if they impose it.

The other also spoke about a mask mandate and how it could be enforced in local businesses, but cautioned the council about the ramifications of citizens policing other citizens and businesses.

Another said he is a veteran, having served eight years in the army as a field sanitation person and that, with that experience in mind, he has seen enough going on in the community (people not following guidelines) that he had to come before the council. He referenced the movie “Red Dawn” and said that today “wearing facemasks is our version of taking up arms.”

Following the public input, a vote was taken and the proposed resolution failed.

The meeting was the first for new city manager Bo Reese, who was officially greeted by Mayor Bless Parker.

Parker thanked Tyler Cline for his service as interim city manager after Dean Kruithof’s retirement last year.

In other matters, the council voted to approve an agreement between Integris Miami Hospital and the city for its annual wellness program and authorized the city manager to sign; approved a resolution for community financial support and fee waivers to Pete's of Erie, Inc. related to the development of 1003 N. Main Street, and a quit claim deed, deeding property to the Goodrich Family Trust, but reserving the city's pipeline easement.

The consideration for this is the Miami 21579, LLC agreeing to the annexation of the Dollar General Store property into the City of Miami at the point the store opens to the public.

The council also approved a change order with Branco Enterprises for the installation of a French drain in the amount of $23,800.