Edits

MIAMI — One person is dead following a burglary at 12:16 a.m. Friday. Jan. 8.

According to a release from the Miami Police Department, a call was received from a resident at 906 B Street NW that someone was banging on his back door.

The release said the resident was sitting in his living room and heard someone climbing through the window of a back bedroom.

“The occupant stated he feared for his life and grabbed a shotgun to protect himself. The resident then stated a male subject came from his spare bedroom and approached him in his living room,” the report continued.

The resident then fired one shot at the male intruder, who was identified as Roger Nelums, 30, of Miami.

Nelums was transported to Integris Miami Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m.

MPD detectives have been working the incident and evidence will be presented to the Ottawa County District Attorney.

No charges are being sought out against the homeowner at this time, the report said.