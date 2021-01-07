Theryn Kay Simmons, 83, a longtime Miami resident passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Kay was born on June 10, 1937 in Canute, Oklahoma to Charles and Velma Rhea (Pryor) Shinault. She graduated from Elk City High School. She and her love of over sixty five years Darrel Simmons were married on June 5, 1955 at the First Christian Church in Elk City. Kay worked as a cashier at Integris Baptist Regional for many years. She Volunteered at the Hospital Gift Shop and was an Auxiliary Board Member. Kay enjoyed sleeping; watching TV and her bible study, but she had two other loves, Thunder Basketball and OU Football. Kay’s parents Charles and Velma Shinault and one brother Ronald Shinault preceded her in passing.

Those left to share Mrs. Simmons’ memory are her husband Darrel Simmons of the home, her children Scott Simmons and his wife Jackie of Columbus, Kansas, Kelli Kerby and her husband Rick of Miami, Michael Simmons and his wife Elizabeth of Greenville, Ohio and Kim Logsdon of Muskogee. Also surviving are her grandchildren Matthew Simmons, Julia Kerby, Sarah Bryant and her husband Andrew, Audrey Stansell and her husband Ian, Seth Simmons and his wife Beth, Shyanne VanGilder and her husband Jerrod, Luke Logsdon and his wife Brooklyn, Paige Logsdon, Levi Logsdon and his wife Emily along with her great grandchildren, Madilyn, Evan, Addilynn, Isabella, Lincoln, Samuel, Rayen, Morgan, Lennon, Liam, Karson and Emerson who is on the way.

Visitation will be 6-8PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at First Christian Church.

Casketbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew Simmons, Seth Simmons, Luke Logsdon, Levi Logsdon, Ian Stansell, Andrew Bryant and Jerrod VanGilder.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Kay's Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.