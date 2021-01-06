Delaware Court Clerk Caroline Weaver and Delaware County Clerk Barbara Barnes re-elected and Special District Judge Alicia Littlefield is the new County Commissioner for District 2

Three Delaware County officials took the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 4 and each will serve a four-year term.

Both the Delaware Court Clerk, Caroline Weaver, and the Delaware County Clerk, Barbara Barnes, were re-elected without opposition. Both are Republicans. Weaver has served since 1999 and begins her sixth term of office. Barnes was first elected in 2012.

Also sworn in by Special District Judge Alicia Littlefield is the new County Commissioner for District 2, Jake Callihan. A Republican, he replaces Russell Martin.

The newly elected County Sheriff Mark Berry was sworn in during December when he was appointed by the Commissioners to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Harlan Moore. Moore was elected in August to a four-year term.