During its first meeting of the new year, the Delaware County Commissioners re-appointed District 1 Commissioner David Poindexter as chairman for the upcoming year. The commission also welcomed the new District 2 Commissioner Jake Callihan. He was sworn in on Monday and replaces Russell Martin.

The news from Human Resources Director Vicki Cossairt indicated the county still is experiencing a major increase in COVID-19 cases. She told commissioners that there are 329 new cases in the county this week. She also warned that the spike expected from Christmas gatherings is only beginning to be reported and said that another spike can be expected from New Year gatherings.

Many county employees apparently have contracted the COVID virus or have been exposed by family members and must remain in quarantine. County Clerk Barbara Barnes indicated several members of her staff were out because of the virus and it is reported that many members of the sheriff’s office are also either sick or have been exposed.

Cossairt also indicated that several employees have received the vaccine from the Delaware County Health Department, and she is urging all to take the vaccine if possible.

The Commissioners reappointed Barnes and Poindexter as representatives on the Grand Gateway Economic Development Commission.

They also approved a payment of $8,667 to the Adair County Sheriff’s office for housing of prisoners in October. They approved a November invoice in the amount of $7,182 for the same services.

The Commissioners voted to send two foreclosure lawsuits to District Attorney Kenny Wright for review. The Commissioners were named in two Flint Ridge Property Owners Association foreclosure lawsuits in late December One involves Phillip D. Jones and the other Nathan Johnson.

The Commissioner’s held an executive session concerning a lawsuit involving Mellon Bank and Harold Cole. The Commissioners voted after the session to allow the District Attorney and the County Treasurer to resolve the case.

The Commissioners also accepted a donation of furniture from Johnny Patterson for the sheriff’s office of 3 metal shelves, a freezer and a floor mop.