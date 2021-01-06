The Center is the only local food pantry and is supported by churches throughout the community through the Ministerial Alliance.

On Christmas eve morning, thieves stole a trailer belonging to the Grove Christian Help Center. The center is located near the Grove Airport at 1703 E. 290 Road. The Center is the only local food pantry and is supported by churches throughout the community through the Ministerial Alliance.

Surveillance video indicates that a truck entered the driveway around 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve Morning, Dec. 24. About four minutes later, it exited the driveway pulling the trailer and headed east toward Missouri.

The Hallmark Transport single axle trailer is a 5-foot by 10-foot enclosed box trailer and was a donation from Arvest Bank. The trailer is used to pick up food donations. The thieves cut the hitch lock. This trailer has a Sizzling Service picture on the side.

According to the Grove police, the surveillance video was from Airport Mega Storage which has a view of the center’s parking lot.

The Center was also vandalized on Dec. 21, when volunteers discovered a shed door and a door of the trailer had been opened. A dumpster was filled with boxes of electronics. Authorities don’t know if the two incidents were related. However, if you have information about either one of these incidents, contact the Grove Police Department or call 818-786-6798.