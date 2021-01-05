Sandra Joan (Deacon) Duvall, 82, of rural Welch, Oklahoma, passed away January 2, 2021, in Joplin. No formal service will be held. Burial will be in Welch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
