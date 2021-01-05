Betty Pauline Davis, 92, of rural Welch, Okla., passed away January 4, 2021. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Williams Timberhill Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
