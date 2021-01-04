Joy B. Lingle, 93, of Jay, was reunited with her husband and son in Heaven on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Alberta Joy Baker was born in Evansville, Indiana on March 19, 1927 to the late Albert W. Baker and Inez Baker Miller. She grew up in Evansville and moved to Kansas City, Kansas in 1945 where she met her husband, James Paul Lingle. They married on March 7, 1947. She and James had one son, James Michael “Skip” Lingle. Joy and Jim built and operated Tulsa’s first Sonic Drive-In Restaurant and built and established eight other Sonic Restaurants before retirement to Jay, OK in 1979. Joy enjoyed painting, drawing, sewing, sculpting, crafts, and all things creative, including writing. She was employed by newspapers in Kansas and Illinois as well as being published in other areas. She studied the system of Braille reading and writing and served as a Library of Congress certified volunteer Braille transcriber of print into Braille from 1965 until her failing eyesight in 2016 made it impossible to continue. She also served the United Methodist Church as a Certified Lay Speaker filling pulpits from 1982 to 1994. Joy was an avid camper, traveling with the Grand Lake Good Sam recreational vehicle owner’s organization for nearly 20 years. After her husband’s death, Joy remained with the group, driving her own motor home from 1995 until 2009. She served as the group’s publicity correspondent and treasurer for many years. She was a lady of strong faith and attended the First Assembly of God Church of Jay, OK until poor health kept her basically confined to her home. Joy was a prankster and would love to prank kids and people all around her. Then after she pranked the kids, she would show them her prank and have them be a part of a much bigger prank with all of them. She was a huge Philanthropist with a caring heart to help in any way she could from individuals to local school districts etc. Most of all Joy loved her ice cream. She was known for having ice cream parties at her home and in her room at Monroe Manor Skilled Nursing. She would share her ice cream with everyone. Her beautiful, sweet soul and giving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Bill and Linda Goldner and their family for loving Grandma Joy as a part of their own family over these past years. She loved you all, and we are so grateful for everything you did for her. We would also like to thank the folks at Monroe Manor for their loving care over the past year. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosella Wentzel and Dolores Seiler, her husband, Jim, and her son Skip. Surviving Joy are her daughter-in-law, Jackie Lingle of Jay; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Craig Oakley of Jay and his sons, Jaxson and Jasper; Ginger and Jacob Newkirk of Maceo, Ky., and their children, Cinnamon, Rosemary, James Thomas and Cassia; Clinton Oakley of Miami, and his children, Macy, C.J. and Mason; Alicia Lingle of Sioux City, Iowa; Nicholas Lingle, of Sioux City, Iowa, and his sons, Caleb and Sherman; Amber Barkow of Knoxville, Ark., and her sons Corban Barkow and Dartin Crownover; Brittney Lingle of Bolivar, Mo.; Christopher Widick of Quapaw and his children, Kace and Hadley; and James Brown of Texas. Joy also had one great-great-grandson, Jax Whitaker; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a beloved “adopted” family, son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Bill Goldner and wife Linda of Disney, OK and their five children; extended family and friends. Joy’s family visitation to greet friends will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346. Joy’s Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:30am, First Assembly Of God Church, 908 N Main St., Jay, OK 74346 with Rev. Bill Goldner and Jess Glass and Robert Lokey Officiating. Burial will be at Duffield Cemetery, Jay, OK. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.