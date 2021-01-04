Ernest Lee "Ernie" Redden of Miami, OK passed from this life Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home. He was 70.

Ernie was born August 17, 1950 in Douthat, OK to Joe Henry "Cub" and Velma (Davis) Redden. He had lived in the Picher and Miami area most of his life. He served in the United State Army during Vietnam.

Ernie was founder and director of The Ark, Freedom From Addiction Through Christ in Miami, OK. He was a member of Community of Christ Church in Miami.

He married Aletha Cody on April 12, 1980. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents, 2 brothers, Joe Redden and Clifton Redden, 1 sister, Connie Simon and 1 great-grandson.

Ernie is survived by 3 sons, Matt Redden and his wife Shandi, James Redden and Joseph Redden all of Miami, OK, 2 daughters, Latisha Redden and Cynthia Williams and her husband Eddie all of Sacramento, CA, 1 brother, Alan Redden and his wife Angela of Skiatook, OK , 3 sisters, Mary Hilderbrand and Joyce Boyd of Baxter Springs, KS and Linda Bush and her husband Al of Coffeyville, KS, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at United In Christ Church in Quapaw, OK. Pastor Joe Waldon will officiate. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK. Online condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhomes.com.