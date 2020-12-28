These two billboards reinforce the efforts of the club and the City of Grove to push back against the many myths surrounding mask wearing.

Grove Rotary’s Mask Up program received a special boost from two local companies, the Bank of Grand Lake and All American Billboard.

Bank of Grand Lake let the Club use their billboard on Highway 59 coming in from the north side of Sailboat Bridge to promote the program and American Billboard donated a space for the program. The billboard provided by All American under the Rotary Mask promotion ironically features a funeral home.

The data is in — wearing a mask saves lives. According to the CDC, if everyone wears a mask, over the next four to eight weeks it could drastically reduce cases of COVID-19. Wearing is caring.

Rotarians are featuring themselves on Social Media wearing some of the 200 Rotary blue masks provided by the club.

According to health officials, among the myths are that a mask only protects others, not the wearer. A mask covering your mouth and nose helps protect the primary way that infected droplets enter the body. Another myth is that masks cause a buildup of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide particles are smaller than viral particles and can pass through a mask. Healthcare workers have worn masks for years and for longer periods and have suffered no ill effects. Another myth is if wearing a mask, there is no need to social distance. While masks limited the travel of droplets, they still can travel up to a foot.

Rotary is asking everyone to Mask Up and change Delaware County from a Red Alert to Green so everyone can all breathe easier.