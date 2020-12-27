Steven Mark Cole 65, of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed away on December 20, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Steven was born on March 3, 1955 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Virgil P. and Betty I. (Sharpton) Cole. He enjoyed playing golf and watching the Oklahoma Sooners play football. He was a kind hearted, caring man that will be greatly missed by so many. He is survived by his daughter Deanna McBride, his son Zackary Cole, his grandchildren Jessica Davis and husband Dalton Davis, Kacie Blaylock and husband Cliff Blaylock, Dusty McBride, Joshua Cole, Trinton Cole, and his great grandchildren Kaydn Davis, Lainey Davis, Kysaac Blaylock, Jeremiah Blaylock, Kaylee Blaylock and his brother David Cole and wife Mary Cole. He was proceded in passing by his parents Virgil Paul Cole and Betty Irene (Sharpton) Cole.