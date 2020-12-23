William Franklin Walker, 89, a longtime Miami resident passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Integris Miami Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1931 in Welch, Oklahoma to Johnie and Alma (LaDuke) Walker. Mr. Walker graduated from Welch High School. On July 31, 1950 he married his true love of seventy years Dorothy Hassler. William worked for B.F. Goodrich until his retirement. Mr. Walker was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He enjoyed caring for his cattle, gardening, and watching the Gaithers Gospel Music. William and Dorothy loved to travel in their golden years and enjoyed many concerts and gospel events together.

Mr. Walker was preceded in passing by his parents, Johnie and Alma Walker, his daughter Nina Kathleen Branham and his three brothers Everett Walker, Alvin Walker and Maynard Walker.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy Walker of the home, his children Dorothy Louise Tunnell and her husband Kent of Ardmore, three grandchildren Kendra Pittman, Matthew Tunnell and his wife Missy and Jamie Williams and her husband Kirk, son-in-law James Branham, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Services for Mr. Walker will be held at a later date. Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing William’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com

