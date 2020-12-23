FAIRLAND — A Fairland woman was injured when her car collided with a dump truck east of Fairland Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Samantha Sharp, 25, Fairland, suffered leg injuries when her 2006 Pontiac collided with a 2003 International dump truck driven by John Najera, 60, of Sapulpa.

The truck was northbound on County Road 580. Sharp, westbound on County Road 190, failed to yield, pulling from a stop sign into the path of Najera’s truck in the accident.

Sharp was pinned in her vehicle for 14 minutes when members of the Fairland Fire Department freed her.

Sharp was transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin by Quapaw Nation EMS in fair condition.

Najera was not injured.

Trooper Coleman Younger of the Ottawa County detachment of Troop L investigated the accident. The Fairland Fire Department, the Wyandotte Nation Marshal Service and Quapaw Nation EMS assisted him.