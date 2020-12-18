Revised

MIAMI — Outgoing Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd was arrested Friday, Dec. 18 after his indictment by a multicounty grand jury on Thursday.

“I placed a call to him earlier just before he was arrested, hoping he would answer the phone so I could ask him to tender his resignation so we could move on and keep the citizens of this county safe,” Ottawa County District 3 commissioner Russell Earls said. “He didn’t answer the phone.”

Floyd was arrested at his residence booked in at the Miami Police Department then transferred to the Ottawa County Jail following his arrest on a warrant signed by Associate District Judge Jennifer McCaffrey in Ottawa County.

Bond reportedly was set at $50,000.

Dan Cook is serving as interim sheriff.

Jurors in Oklahoma City accused Floyd of misusing $1,132 in county funds to fly his wife with him on a 2018 trip to Nevada.

The jury also accused him of lying about his past on this year’s declaration of candidacy in his bid for reelection.

The office of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will prosecute the case, according to Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright, who is statutorily prohibited from investigating and prosecuting his own elected officials that he is a lawyer for.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted a probe into the results of an audit of Floyd’s department conducted by the office of the State Auditor & Inspector earlier this year.

The report showed Floyd improperly utilized the department’s credit card; charged questionable expenditures, and did not maintain adequate documentation. It also indicated, among other things, that obligations incurred in FY2019 were not timely encumbered and were paid with FY2020 funds, which is against the law.

It revealed that the overall fiscal management of the sheriff’s department contributed to the need for supplemental appropriations over a three-year period of almost $435,000 from the county.

The audit results also noted multiple purchasing statutes violations, purchase orders that were not supported, a purchase order not signed by the commissioners, and state contract records that were not maintained to support that 13 lease-purchased vehicles had been properly bid.

The auditors also reported that they were unable to locate deposits for $4,420.71 in cash bonds receipted by the sheriff’s department, cash bond receipt forms were not consistently completed, and all cash bonds that were receipted were not deposited daily or directly in the official depository as required.

Floyd was scheduled to leave office on Jan. 4. That is when sheriff-elect David Dean will be sworn in, along with new county commissioner Steve Chasteen.

Floyd was first elected in 2016.