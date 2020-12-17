The property owners want to put up a gate to stop vehicle and foot traffic on that 830 feet. The road is thought to be on a section line which complicates the decision.

The Delaware County Commissioners spent nearly an hour discussing the possible closing of 830 feet along a section line before postponing the decision until their next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The proposal by landowner Dave Evans is the far west end of HarBer Road which is also known as East 300 Road. At the intersection of HarBer Road and South 590 Road there are two stone gates. From 590 Road west to Grand Lake shoreline on what is known as Flatrock Hollow has been owned by a single family since 1972. The maintenance of that 830 feet has been done by the owners of the property for nearly 50 years.

The property owners want to put up a gate to stop vehicle and foot traffic on that 830 feet. The road is thought to be on a section line which complicates the decision. Property owners claim that about a month ago, a truck drove off into the lake. They also maintain that several years ago a woman drowned after her car also drove into the lake. “We have had beer parties on the property in the middle of the night.” The owner said he was concerned about liability issues.

However, County Commissioner Russell Kirk says that he has had nine phone calls a day in opposition to the closing of the section of the road. During the meeting at least three area residents including an 87-year-old neighbor said he is opposed to the closing. “It would restrict access to the lake for citizens and visitors.” He also claimed that the owners have an “illegal private road” sign at the intersection of 590 Road. Others speaking in opposition to the closing cited the fact that many people use the roadway to access the lake for fishing, walking and sightseeing.

District Attorney Kenny Wright said that he would check with the Grand Lake Authority to see if they have restrictions that might apply. There was discussion about whether the roadway might have been a public roadway before the lake was constructed and Wright said he would see what documentation he could find on that portion of the road.