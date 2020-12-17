The Delaware County Commissioners learned Tuesday that there are 267 new COVID-19 cases in the county during the past week reflecting the Thanksgiving spread.

The seven-day average is 83.7 per 100,000 making it one of the highest number of cases since the pandemic began. She reminded employees that masks need to be worn in public settings and social distancing needs to continue. Grove has 139 known active cases while Jay has 96 known active cases.

Actions taken included the approval by all three commissioners of a proclamation supporting the Second Amendment of the Constitution. The proclamation states that the Commissioners “oppose any and all unconstitutional infringements on the rights and liberties of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient and prudent.”

The Commission also held a hearing and approved a petition to vacate a roadway in Lakoma Park near Eucha. There was no opposition to the proposal.

An agreement was approved between the Cherokee Nation and the Commission clarifying the maintenance responsibilities for certain roadways as part of the tribal transportation program.

Dates for the Commission meeting in 2021 were approved as were several meeting dates for other agencies including the Excise Board, the Tax Correction Board and the Equalization Board. The Commissioners also designated county holidays for 2021 which include 13 days. The holidays will be New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and two days for Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 and 26) and two days for Christmas (Dec. 23 and 24).

The Commission also approved renewing their membership in the National Association of Counties Organization.