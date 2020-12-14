Susan Black of Grove, Oklahoma went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

Viewing is December 16 from 5 to7 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Service, 10201 US 59, Grove, Oklahoma. A celebration of Life service will be at 10 am Thursday, December 17, at First Christian Church, 102 W 4th St, Grove, Oklahoma.

Burial will be Dec. 17 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Pawhuska City Cemetery, 600 W 11th St, Pawhuska, OK.

Susan had requested in lieu of flowers Gideon Bibles be given in her memory. Donations may be sent to The Gideons International, Delaware County Camp, P.O. Box 453082, Grove, OK 74345-3082.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.