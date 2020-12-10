JAY — During the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the possibility of appointing Mark Berry as sheriff before the actual scheduled date of Jan. 4.

Shortly after the meeting, Chairman David Poindexter announced that Berry would take the oath of office on Wednesday, at 1:45 p.m.

At the meeting, Commission Chairman David Poindexter urged a “speedy transition.”

He said that there is a morale problem in the department, and we need to give employees “peace of mind.”

Berry was elected to the position in August when he won the Republican primary runoff election. There was no Democratic candidate, so he became sheriff elect. However, an investigation by the state certifying law enforcement agency, C.L.E.E.T, only recently cleared him of a concern about his qualifications.

Interim sheriff Mike Wilkerson was present at the commission meeting on Tuesday and supported the move saying, “It has been a pleasure and honor as well as a challenge serving. There are still bills that need to be paid, but the elected sheriff needs to get in.”

Later Wilkerson said, “We got several things done in a short time. It was interesting and I enjoyed serving the Citizens of Delaware County, Oklahoma. Bills had not been paid in several months and invoices were nonexistent for some. I am in hope that good change keeps coming when Mark takes over.”

Berry had said earlier this week that he wanted the state auditor to do a performance audit prior to taking the job in order to provide him with information regarding the current status of the department’s budget for the remainder of the fiscal year as well a list of the fixed assets of the department.

The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1 until June 30.

It is estimated an audit would cost about $5,000. However, Berry now says, “I was going to wait for an audit to take office, but it appears it could be a while before it can be performed. After some reassurances today about not being responsible for anything prior to me taking office I have decided to be sworn in as sheriff. It is time we look to the future and creation of a stronger and safer Delaware County for us, our children and grandchildren.”