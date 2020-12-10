For the first time, the club which meets weekly held a meeting at the Wolf Creek Park where lunch was catered to the cars and the meeting itself was broadcast with a low-frequency radio. The meeting was also streamed on Zoom.

The Grove Rotary Club made a little history of its own on Wednesday by holding a Drive-In meeting. For the first time, the club which meets weekly held a meeting at the Wolf Creek Park where lunch was catered to the cars and the meeting itself was broadcast with a low-frequency radio. The meeting was also streamed on Zoom.

The Grove Rotary Club has nearly 185 members, but they haven’t been able to meet in person since April except for a few weeks when meetings were held outside this past summer.

Grove Rotary President Robert Carter said two of the club’s members are from Grace Presbyterian Church in Grove. The church recently purchased the low-frequency broadcast equipment and allowed the club to utilize it for the meeting.

The meeting gave members a chance to actually see each other although masks were in place even though it was outside and socially distanced. The windshield meeting included regular meeting items including committee reports.

The Grove Rotary Club has a citywide program to encourage mask-wearing called “Mask Up.” Carter said that the club has purchased two billboards in support of the city’s mask program. In addition, the club purchased masks for all members and is using social media to publicize members wearing masks at stores and restaurants throughout the city.

The Grove Rotary Club is part of a district that includes Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas as well as clubs west of Tulsa and east to Arkansas. The Grove Club has more members than every other club in the district except for Tulsa.