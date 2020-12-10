On Monday, Interim Delaware County Sheriff Mike Wilkerson announced that he has declared Delaware County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

In the meantime, Wilkerson has been replaced by Mark Berry. However, Berry also has stated his support of the same action.

A Second Amendment Sanctuary promises to enforce a citizen’s right to bear arms as opposed to enforcing any attempts to infringe on those rights.

Gun rights supporters came up with the term “Second Amendment Sanctuary” modeled after the “sanctuary cities” that flourished since the early 2000s resisting immigration policies. Cities such as San Francisco passed resolutions prohibiting the use of public funds to assist federal immigration enforcement.

An Illinois attorney, Bryan Kibler, is credited with first using the term as part of the gun debate in 2018. “We’re just stealing the language that sanctuary cities use,” he told The Associated Press.

Targeted regulations commonly include red flag laws, universal gun background checks, and bans on assault-style weapons.

In early 2020, the sheriffs in two Oklahoma counties Logan and Stephens declared their counties as Second Amendment Sanctuaries and began a trend in Oklahoma. There are now nearly 30 of the 77 Oklahoma Counties that have adopted resolutions according to the Oklahoma Second Amendment organization (OK2A). The president of the association, Don Spencer, says he expects more counties and some cities to adopt similar proposals in the coming year.

The movement includes support in a number of states throughout the country including the majority of counties in New Mexico, Washington and Nevada along with support from county sheriffs in at least nine other states.

Many legal experts claim the resolutions are largely symbolic and not legally binding.

Gun reform advocates say that the court system is where this dispute will be decided. The gun reform group Brady, named for the man who was injured by the gunman who also shot President Ronald Reagan, says if there are concerns about new laws they need to be challenged in the courts to determine whether they are constitutional not by restricting enforcement.

Wilkerson’s resolution states: “Let It Be Known that the Delaware County Sheriff declares his intent to oppose any and all infringements on the rights and liberties of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, using such legal means as may be expedient including, without limitation, court action and

“Let It Be Known that the Delaware County Sheriff hereby expresses his intent that no public funds will be used in any matter to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Delaware County, or to federal, state of any municipal agencies in the restriction of said rights and

“Let It Be Known the undersigned Delaware County Sheriff hereby declares Delaware County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County on December 7th, 2020.

“Now, therefore, Let It Be Known that while the Delaware County Sheriff has so declared Delaware County, Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary County and also engages the Delaware County Board of Commissioners in respectfully recommending and petitioning their affirmative resolution of unqualified support for this declaration.”