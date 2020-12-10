The Grove hospice, Heavenly Angels House (HAH), held its third annual 2020 fundraiser called “Walking with Angels” on the walking trails of HarBer Village and raised $23,000. The nonprofit also had $1,000 donated from in-kind giving.

Executive director Cindie Kees said, “We live in such a unique giving community. Many local businesses continue to be loyal supporters. We had many family and friends far and wide networking for this fundraiser. On behalf of HAH, we are so thrilled and forever grateful to receive the needed monies this year for our Social Hospice home to move forward. “

Kees also thanked the Heavenly Angels House Ambassadors and Board Members who worked to make the event a success.

She added, “As many of you know, fundraising does not stop at one specific annual fundraiser, it is an everyday and ongoing process. We are continuing to network and utilize all resources that will enable us to get a home up and operating.” Donations can be made through their website, heavenlyangelshouse.org, through their Facebook page or by sending a donation to PO Box 4502414, Grove, OK 74345 .

The organization plans to open by December 2021.