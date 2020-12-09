John F. Barbee, 73 of Gentry, Arkansas died December 8, 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born August 9, 1947 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Joe Forest and Grace Barbee. He lived most of life in this area and was a farmer.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Inez Barbee, Mary Barbee and Josephine Gibson and brother Joseph Barbee.

Survivors include his children Shelli Tyer of Colcord, Oklahoma, Karen Allison and husband Alex of Centerton, Arkansas, Ronnie Barbee and wife Kym of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; longtime partner Sheila Weeks of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and children Craig Weeks of Gentry, Arkansas, Shelley Ruckert of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Mikie Weeks of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Bloomfield Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.