Sue Nell Shuck, 78 year old lifetime Jay resident, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Sue Nell was born in Jay on September 25, 1942 to Julian “Juke” Sturges and Zetta (Robertson) Sturges. She graduated from Jay High School in 1960. She worked at Janie’s Flowers for 15 years and Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home for 22 years. Sue Nell loved to sing bluegrass and gospel music and shared that gift with her childhood friends, Mickey Mulcare and Pat Campbell, in the Making Memories Trio for 30 years. She loved her family, loved people, and loved the Lord. Sue was fun and full of spunk and was also brutally honest.

Survivors include her sons: Richard Shuck and wife Marsha of Tuttle, Oklahoma and Ronnie Shuck of Jay, grandchildren: Nakita Loomis, Emily Hogshooter, and Sidney Cameron, 11 great grandchildren, and siblings: Dickie Sturges, Lora Mae Marrow, and Velda Bea Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Rodney Shuck, brother Raymond Sturges, sister Vi Hall, and grandchildren Tanner Shuck and Roni (Shuck) Mouse.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home in Jay. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Jay First Assembly Church. Interment will follow at Mose Ridge Cemetery in Topsy. Online condolences may be made at www.honoirngmemories.com or on the Worley Luginbuel Facebook page.