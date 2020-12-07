Rustic Rehab and Mike Morris family capture Best Lighting Contest

It is a larger than ever 22-foot Christmas Tree that decorates the Grove City Hall this year. All the town’s snowflakes and building lights were lit during a ceremony on Friday evening, Dec. 4. Chamber of Commerce President Donnie Crain was the master of ceremonies.

Decked out in his Christmas coat, Crain welcomed the crowd of children and adults. The ceremony included the naming of the Best Christmas Decorated business and home. The chamber’s Beautification Committee headed by Steve Williams chose Rustic Rehab as the repeat winner of the Commercial Division. Barbara and Brian Barnes, the owners of Rustic Rehab, were on hand to receive the trophy from Crain. The Best Residential Home was awarded to Mike Morris, who is the Grove Police Chief as well.

Grove Mayor Ed Trumbull explained the history of the Christmas tree and praised the efforts of the city’s utility crew who not only put up the large 22-foot tree but the decorations throughout the city. The tree flashes to synchronized music changing colors and blinking to the music. The computerized lights and tree will be on through New Year Day. Even Santa was on hand for the ceremony.

The city also opened City Hall for a public meeting on the progress of the city’s 25-Year Comprehensive Plan being developed by a consulting firm. The preliminary plan is expected to be submitted to the city on Dec. 10. The city’s Planning and Zoning Committee will do an extensive review and hold a public review before sending it on to the City Council. There will be another public review at the end of February or the first of March and final approval is expected in April.