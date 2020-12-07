JAY — Following a national trend, the Delaware County agency that deals with child abuse says that compared cases are about 39% higher than all of last year. The pandemic is putting extra pressure and stress on families and at the same time children have less opportunity to tell adults about potential abuse.

The public/private partnership agency that deals with child abuse is the Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network, better known as DCCSAN.

The agency had nine cases last December; in the first three days of this December they have had 10 cases this year.

The nonprofit agency has several functions. Most law enforcement agencies use their forensic interviewer, Tisha Boggs to interview victims.

The highly trained interviewer separates the victim, and the session is recorded.

The interview is often viewed by law enforcement or legal representatives in another room by video. This allows the agents to provide additional questions to the interviewer, so all areas are covered.

At the same time, parents or caretakers of the victim are often speaking to Family Advocate Linda Lee. She is the person who provides links to everything from food banks, to clothing, furniture, help with bills as well as support during the legal process.

Lee offers them assistance in how to obtain birth certificates and shot records, She has at least eight or more conversations with the family checking with them over at least a six-month period.

“I guide them through the system. It is complicated and we want them to be able to concentrate on the child,” she said.

One of the most important services is the agency’s free counseling program. Unlike many agencies, counseling services are provided free of charge by DCCSAN.

The agency does not take insurance payments.

Director Jill McAbee says that many families do not have insurance that covers counseling. And, she says, often times the insurance company can be an issue by limiting the number of sessions and the type of counseling a victim is allowed.

Jesse Stapleton is the fulltime counselor for the agency. He is a native of Jay.

Stapleton says he came to the agency for an internship while working on his master’s degree in Social Work.

“I did not want to work with kids,” he says. But after a few weeks, he changed his mind. “I did not realize what you go through talking with children. It is often heavy.” He says he puts on a mental shield to fight for the kids,” he said.

After two years as the agency’s counselor, he says that most of his clients need six to eight months of help. And the pandemic has changed how he communicates with his clients.

Instead of in-person visits, Jesse has been using video counseling. “Parents are included. They must overcome blaming themselves. They sometimes feel like a failure.”

Stapleton says that he often relies on facial reactions and nonverbal signs and in-person is always better. He is now doing some in-person counseling again.

Jill McAbee, who has been the director for nearly five years, was previously the counselor for the agency.

Her motto is that “healing and justice go hand in hand.”

The agency’s budget is about $200,000 a year, of which only about $80,000 comes from state generated funds. The rest comes from fundraisers and donations.

This year, while the work has increased, the ability to raise funds has become extremely tough. Most of their money has been raised each year through a gala event called Winterset.

Unfortunately, this year, that event had to be cancelled and there are a series of mini-fundraisers and donor pleas to help allow the agency to do its work.

Some of those events included challenges between board members and Jill. Recently, she lost one of those challenges and had to tube across Grand Lake on a cold November day plunging into the 57-degree water at one point.

The agency has both a Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DCCSAN) and a website (https://dccsan.org) where there is more information available on services as well as the opportunity to donate to the organization.