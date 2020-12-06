Joshua Ray Cochran, 43, of Rose, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Josh was born March 29, 1977 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Raymond Cochran and Patsy Tiger-Cochran. Throughout his life, he was a master diesel mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and watching car races; but most of all, he cherished his time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mom, Pat Cochran; two sons, Caden Cochran and Brody Cochran; one brother, Mark Cochran and wife, Mandy; one sister, Annessa Allen and husband, George; one granddaughter, Neila Vann; a host of nephews and nieces, cousins, and many other loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Cochran; one brother, Ronnie Cochran; one sister, Patti Cochran; one daughter, Autumn Cochran; and one grandson, Caynen Cochran.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Long Prairie Baptist Church in Kansas, Oklahoma with Pastor George Cochran officiating the service. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.