Delmar Raymor Helmick, 79, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Delmar was born September 11, 1941 in Miami, to Howard and Alice Marie (Pliler) Helmick. Delmar was a lifelong farmer northwest of Afton for over fifty years before retirement in 2012. Served on the board of the Ottawa County Conservation District. He was an avid reader of history, enjoyed bird hunting, skeet and trap shooting, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Delmar was preceded in passing by his wife of over fifty years, Earnestine Ann (Johnson) Helmick, his parents Howard Raymond Helmick and Alice Marie (Pliler) Helmick.

He is survived by a son Mark Cary Helmick of Grove and a sister DeMaris Lou Helmick of Grove.

The family request memorial contributions are made to the American Cancer Society and the First Christian Church, Afton.

Graveside Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Skip McClain officiating. Services are under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service Afton.