The Grove Rotary Club plans to turn the city royal blue in the next few weeks as the nearly 200 members agreed to wear Rotary-themed masks to help promote mask-wearing and more importantly reduce the number of COVID cases.

According to Rotary President Robert Carter, the "city needs us more than ever." The club is supporting the wearing of masks by purchasing 250 masks and encouraging members to take selfies of members wearing the masks as they shop and travel throughout the city. The photos will be posted on the Rotary Facebook page as well as on member pages.

"We are trying to lead by example," Carter said. "We want to flood Facebook and are talking with billboard companies to spread the word that masks are a symbol of caring not a political statement."

For several months, the weekly Grove Rotary Club meeting has been on the internet rather than in person. There were a few weeks in the summer, the club met outside at the Har-Ber Village with social distancing. Now the meetings are mostly virtual, but Carter travels to a location and does an on-site visit with business owners for the weekly program.

Another innovation will be held on Dec. 9. Members are encouraged to do a drive-in meeting at Wolf Creek. The luncheon will be catered and delivered to each car. Members will not leave their vehicles and the meeting will be broadcast over a low-frequency FM transmitter so members can listen to the activities on their vehicle radio.

Carter also testified before the Grove City Council during the special meeting held last Friday in which the city agreed to implement a mask mandate.

"We continued to be concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases. We know that masks can help reduce community spread. We need to care about each other and do it to protect others as well as ourselves.," Carter added.