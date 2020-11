Oakley D. Warren, age 74, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma passed away on November 21, 2020 after battling cancer. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.