Mary Ann Williams Smith, 91, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12:56 p.m. at Grandwood Assisted Living Center.

As a child, Mary loved attending church almost every night with her family. She was saved at the age of 12 while attending a revival at Mount Carmel. She was a proud member of Tracy Community Church and graduated from Rocky Comfort High School.

Mary considered her 63-year marriage to Earl her greatest accomplishment in life. After they were married, Mary worked at Humboldt Brick and Tile Co. in Humboldt, KS as the office manager, until retiring at age 62. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club in Humboldt, Kansas.

After retiring, Mary and Earl moved to the Grove, Oklahoma area where they were devoted members of First Baptist Church of Grove. They spent their time spent together traveling, fishing, building homes, farming, and enjoying their large extended family. In later years, Mary treasured spending time with her family, church friends, and most of all loved her shopping excursions!

Mary was born on August 2, 1929 at Bethpage, Missouri. to the late Rev. Johnny A. and Lelah Pansy (Davis) Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl L. Smith; her parents; five brothers (Rama Williams, Arvel (Cotton) Williams, Vergil Williams, Eddie Williams, Jay Williams); and two sisters (Edith Williams Cox, Wilma Williams).

She is survived by one brother (Clyde Williams) of Wichita, Kansas and her extended family of Sisters in law, Nieces, and Nephews.

Viewing and Final Respects will be at Nichols Stephens Funeral Service from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 28.

To comply with city and state guidelines a mask will be required as well as observance of social distancing.

Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28 at Tracy Cemetery. (east of Anderson, Missouri)

The service will be officiated by Rev. Jim Paslay of First Baptist Church Grove.

Pallbearers: Steve Williams, Bruce Smith, Ron Nunn, Bobby Williams, Tim Williams, Fred Cox.

Honorary Pallbearers: Vergil Lee Williams, Mark Broady and Billy Williams

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials in Mary's Memory may be made to:

Meals on Wheels, Grove, Oklahoma

Christian Help Center, Grove OK in c/o Nichols Stephens Funeral Service 10201 US Hwy 59, Grove, OK 74344.

For those that cannot join in person, you may join the visitation virtually on Facebook at: Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation.

(Pending Internet Service), the Graveside Service will be telecast on Facebook as well.

Both will be recorded and posted to Mary’s obituary on Nichols-Stephens Website.