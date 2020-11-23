MIAMI — All City of Miami offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday — with the exception of the Miami Police Department and Miami Fire Department.

Sanitation routes for residents that normally will run on Thursday will be included on Wednesday, starting at 6 a.m.

The city will follow the same routine for the Christmas holiday.

The Ottawa County Courthouse also will be closed Thursday and Friday.

DOCSServices, Inc., will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Looking for somewhere to dine, but don’t feel like cooking?

Here are a couple of options:

Downstream Casino Resort will have a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Spring River Buffet will be serving a traditional offering of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and a number of other items. There also will be a dessert bar. Cost is 19.99 and no reservations are needed. There also will be takeout orders available and the casino is planning several special promotions. For more information, call 918-919-6000 or 888-396-7876.

High Winds Casino will offer a Thanksgiving platter from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $14.99 per person. A kid’s plate is $7.99. Roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, sweet corn casserole, candied yams, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce are on the menu as well as pumpkin or pecan pie. Also available will be turkey noodles served over a bed of mashed potatoes. For more information, call 918-541-9463.

Indigo Sky Resort will have a Thanksgiving special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $16.99 per person. There will be a choice of two main dishes: cider glazed ham, sliced garlic and sage turkey or London broil; two sides: mashed potatoes with gravy, apple cornbread stuffing or maple pecan roasted sweet potatoes; one vegetable: country style green beans, Corn O’Brien or honey glazed carrots, and a dessert: pumpkin pie, pecan pie or chocolate cake. The meal will be served with Sweet Broccoli Salad, cranberry sauce garnish and a roll with butter.