Donald L. Cummins, age 76, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rolston Cemetery on Monkey Island. Pastor Ron Riley to officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.