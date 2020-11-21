MIAMI — The Ottawa County Health Department is updating its drive-thru COVID-19 testing times.

They will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. beginning Nov.30.

Testing is free and does not require an appointment.

All individuals must stay in their vehicles, wear a mask and follow the posted signs.

Testing will be offered for those 12 and up; under 18 require a parent/guardian to be present to provide permission.

Testing can be scheduled for those 12months to 11 years of age, by calling the Health Department for details.

During testing hours, the local health department will be closed and phones will not be answered. If you need immediate help, or have an emergency please dial 911.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/