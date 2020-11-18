Jerry D. Sheehan of Lee’s Summit, Missouri died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1939, in Miami, Oklahoma, as the first child of Joseph D. and Cora J. Sheehan. He grew up in Miami, Oklahoma and graduated high school in 1957. He served in the Oklahoma National Guard, 1956-1959; and in the U.S. Navy, 1959-1963. He returned to Miami and earned an Associate Degree from NEO A&M Junior College in 1965.

He was employed with the Gordon Johnson Company in Kansas City, Missouri as a Development Engineer until 1978; and then with Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, Missouri as an Analyst. During this period, he obtained his private pilot’s license and served twice a President of the WECOMO Aviation Association. He was also a member of the Missouri Pilots Association and AOPA. In 1997, he was transferred to their Lucent Technologies operation in Mesquite, Texas where he retired in 2000. He married J. Kay Sheehan on July 1, 1972; and they returned to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 2016. They enjoyed his aviation activities, attending NASA space shuttle launches, traveling, and family gatherings.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie J. Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife of the home; his brother, John W Sheehan and wife Karen, of Sedona, Arizona; his brother-in-law, Nicholas C. Ewing and wife Rosanne, of Independence, Missouri; and his sister-in-law, Y. Sue McCoy and husband Jim, of Greenwood, Missouri. He will also be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Visitation will be Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; with burial following in Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, Napoleon, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.