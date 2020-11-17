Jean M Droegkamp, 86 of Grove, passed away November 8, 2020. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. November 28, 2020 at the United Methodist Church. Services are by Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com
