Homer Alexander Snell, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Grove, OK. He was born on August 22, 1939 in Turkey Ford, OK to his parents, John Jackson Snell and Esther Bumberry. Homer graduated from Chilocco Indian Boarding School in Chilocco, OK. He continued his education at NEO A&M College and received his Associate Degree. Homer served in the United States Army National Guard from May 1962 - August 1967. Homer then worked on the Pipeline and travelled all over from job to job. Homer worked and retired with 3M Manufacturing Company for 33 years. He was a jack of all trades and had many hobbies throughout his life. He loved to go fishing, camping and going to the Annual Greencorn Celebration and Ceremonies. He was an entertainer and performed on the Ted Max Amateur Hour on TV in New York and on the Ed Sullivan Show. Homer loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and attended the First Baptist Church in Fairland, OK. His family and friends will miss him dearly and will forever keep his memory alive. Homer is preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Snell. Homer is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Crawford-Snell; 9 children, Cheryl Snell Bushman of Wyandotte, OK, Leanne Diebold and husband Charlie of Wyandotte, OK, Angie Snell and Melissa Hale of Grove, OK, Lorri Bowers and husband Travis of Wyandotte, OK, Vicki Stovall of Marshfield, MO, DeWayne Beamer and wife Linda of Tazewell, TN, Susan Mattox and husband Coley of Cynthiana, KY, Trish Nix and husband Bobby of Phoenix, AZ, Lois Blair and husband Robby of Fairland, OK; brother, Charley Snell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Homer’s Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00pm, Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Chapel, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK with Rev. Andy Krebbs Officiating. Homer’s Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will conclude in the Chapel with Military Honors by The American Legion Grove Veterans Ritual Team. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.