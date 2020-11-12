Cleo Kay Grigsby, 71, of rural Welch, Oklahoma passed away November 9, 2020 at Integris Miami Hospital. She was born November 24, 1948 at the Welch Hospital to Cleo Sanford Fox and Ruth Francis (McCord) Fox.

Kay was a graduate of Welch High School, Class of 1967. She attended NEO A&M College in Miami. On July 1, 1967, she married the love of her life, Steve Grigsby at the Welch Christian Church. As Steve attended college, she worked as the Executive Secretary for the Psychology Department at Oklahoma State University for two years and then as a Secretary at Michigan State for three years.

Kay was a devoted and selfless wife, an avid homemaker, and a dedicated mother. She was her boys and grandkids number one fan from the athletic stands, cattle show arena, church pews, and auditorium seats and was determined to attend every event in which they participated. She was faithful to her church and cherished her time spent ministering to others and fellowshipping with her very special church friends. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and MiMi, opening her home while working tirelessly to create many wonderful memories with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her father in law and mother in law, John and Alene Grigsby; and a sister, Anita Shomber.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Grigsby, of the home; two sons, Bricen Grigsby and wife Amber of Jenks, OK, and Derek Grigsby and wife Juli of Welch; grandchildren, Dax and Bridgette Grigsby of Siloam Springs, AR, Davis, Sutton, Ella, Brody, Brenley, Gavin, and Guthrie Grigsby; a sister, Letha Delp and husband Bob; a sister in law, Carole Pallisard and husband Jim; a brother in law, Mark Grigsby and wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews; and a special group of women she dearly loved. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Miami. Minister Leon Weece will officiate. Burial will follow in the Welch Cemetery. Kay can be viewed at the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Casket bearers will be Brody, Gavin, Dax, Davis, and Sutton Grigsby, Chuck Coyne, and Ken Tinsley. Honorary casket bearers will be Guthrie, Brenley, Ella, and Bridgette Grigsby. The family has asked that in lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Welch Public Schools Enrichment Foundation c/o Welch State Bank P.O. Box 129 Welch, OK 74369 or to Integris Miami Hospital Foundation 200 2nd Ave. SW Miami, OK 74354.

Services are entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.