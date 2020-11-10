Mary Ann Kelly. Mary was born January 26, 1960 in Miami, Oklahoma. She entered Heaven on November 4, 2020. She is survived by her precious fur babies Ravi and Ollie. She left a host of cousins, too numerous to list individually from the Praytor, Hampton and Kelly families. She also had numerous friends that she counted as family including her Mount Hermon Church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Mae Praytor Kelly and Clyde J. Kelly, her brother Joe and her husband Rick Corn. Mary attended Jay Schools and graduated in 1978. She received a B.S. Degree in Accounting and Business from ORU. She was a business woman extraordinaire. She continued her parent’s legacy in the grocery, furniture and appliance business. She also followed in her father’s footsteps in the Ranching Industry. She was at times referred to as the Cattle Queen. Mary loved the Lord. One of the quotes found inside a Bible study notebook, that she had written simply said, “A relationship with God is more important than anything else – more than years lived.” She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at Grand Lake Baptist Assembly in July 1969 and was then baptized at the Jay First Baptist Church. Mary was a member of the Jay First Baptist Church for many years and of late, she was a member of the Mount Hermon Church where she was instrumental in forming the group JOY (Just Older Youth) with her special friend Sherry Youngblood and leading them on many fun and meaningful adventures. She served on several Board of Directors including DCCSAN, Integris Grove Hospital Governing Board and Jay Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in the building of the community playground at the Jay Grade School. Mary was a generous financial supporter to many. But most of all, she was generous with her time, love and emotional support to her friends, family and community. She was always one to encourage others. She looked for the goodness in all. Mary loved to travel and see new places and meeting new people. She loved all animals. She felt great empathy for them and would work to keep bottle calves thriving, her dogs and cats happy and healthy and gazing at wildlife. Most importantly, Mary was a great friend. She was one of the few people that maintained lifelong friendships with her tight knit group of friends since elementary school. Those being the Jay High School Class of 1978 classmates Anita Brown, Johnnie Earp, Dr. Darrell Mease, Woody Morrow, John Fields, Tamara Zilar, Dr. Kathy Dunaway-Knight and numerous others. She continued to add friends throughout her life.

Mary had a special relationship with Ed Brown. He was like a second father to her and was always there for her over the years as an employee and trusted friend. Another special friend was Beverly Jones. They shared a love for the Jay Community, love for the Lord and were significant business women in Delaware County. Pallbearers are the Jay Class of 1978 classmates Johnnie Earp, Dr. Darrell Mease, John Fields, Kevin Pritchett, Tamara Zilar and Dr. Kathy Dunaway-Knight. Honorary Pallbearers are Ed Brown, Randy Allen, Don Youngblood, Woody Morrow. We want to respect Mary’s love and concern for others. We wanted to allow friends and family to celebrate Mary’s life, but Mary would want us to remain safe during the current COVID situation. Please respect her wishes by bringing and wearing a mask at all times, and as hard as it will be, maintain social distancing. Mary’s visitation will be an open visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00am-4:00pm at Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346. Mary’s Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, 2:00pm, November 15, 2020 at her residence, Stony Point, Jay, OK on Grand Lake with Jeremy Colvard Officiating. Mary’s Service will be held outside. Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair. Come prepared to share stories about how Mary impacted your lives, and happy stories are encouraged. Mary is celebrating her life with Jesus while we celebrate her life with the many that loved her. Mary’s private burial will be held at Zena, Cemetery, Jay, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DCCSAN, Jay Education Foundation, Christian Veterinary Mission, Mount Hermon Church or any other organization that you think would honor her life. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.