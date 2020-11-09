Walterene Ford, 74, of Salem, Arkansas passed from this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Salem, Arkansas. Walterene was born August 14, 1946 to Walter I Hare, Sr. and Ida Mae (Nuckolls) Hare in Miami, Oklahoma.

Walterene was united in marriage to Jess Ford on August 14, 2000 in Salem, Arkansas. Walterene was raised in Commerce graduating from Commerce High School in 1965. She spent her working years as a caregiver and cook. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and friend. Walterene is survived by her brother, Walter I. Hare, Jr. of Ripley, Oklahoma; sister, Janet Thompson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; many other relatives and friends. Walterene is preceded in death by her husband, Jess Ford and parents. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in Oklahoma.