MIAMI — A Miami landmark is getting a completely new look.

A building on the corner of South Main and Steve Owens Blvd. (232 South Main), which had sat vacant for years, has been purchased by the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma and is being transformed into a “bistro, tea house, ice cream shop,” according to chief Ethel Cook of the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, which is doing the project, which will have a Route 66 theme.

She said it will serve breakfast and lunch, with dinner a possibility.

As far back as the 1920s, the building had been a Texaco service station owned by the late J. Earl Sandmire, and then has been used as office space.

It’s been vacant for a number of years.

“We’re going to have a counter with stools that spin,” she said, aiming for a motif old the days when Woolworth had a lunch counter in its store on Main Street.

She said on the north side there will be garage doors that can be opened during nice weather as well as a patio for dining.

“We’re going to have root beer floats in mugs,” Cook said. “In a meeting, we talked about having frosted mugs with our logo on it so that way you can take it home with you as a souvenir.”

Among the other plans discussed have been murals on the sides of the building.

“We’re excited — it’s going to be fun,” Cook said. “We’re going to have good ole greasy hamburgers, seasoned French fries and sandwiches that we can grill. It’s going to be like a teahouse with a small sandwich and desert to go with it.

“It’s going to be a lot of things.”

Cook said that it’s hoped that a jukebox that plays 50s, 60s and 70s music can be added.

One thing that should help draw visitors is the fact that the “Welcome to Miami” Route 66 archway is only a couple hundred feet away.

“We have so many tourists come in, the motorcycle groups and busloads of international groups,” Cook said.

Pruitt Brothers Construction is handling the work and Cook said they are hoping to have it open by spring.

“They are a little ahead of schedule right now,” Cook said.