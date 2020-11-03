Will be updated

One thing is certain after Tuesday: Ottawa is a solid red county.

Republicans were winners in five of the six national, state and county races on local ballots during the 2020 General Election.

The lone exception was the race for Ottawa County Sheriff where David Dean, who retired as a detective after 23 years with the Miami Police Department, unseated Jeremy Floyd.

Dean received 6,722 (59.20%) of the 11,436 votes in 16 precincts compared to 4,632 (40.80%) for Floyd.

Floyd had been elected sheriff in 2016.

“I will be ready to go in January when I take office,” Dean said. “I’ve always thought that if it was the Lord’s way it was going to happen. If it wasn’t, then I would have just stayed retired. The Lord put me in this position and the citizens said they want me in there so I’m ready to rock once January rolls around.”

Steven Chasteen bumped out Chad Masterson in the Ottawa County Commissioner District 2 race.

Chasteen had 2,423 (51.03%) and Masterson finished with 1,547 (30.97%).

“I’m very humbled that the people saw my vision and got behind me to say ‘Enough is enough with the status quo and we are ready to move forward as a community instead of a good old boy network,’” Chasteen said.

President Donald Trump received 8,545 votes (74.73%) while former Vice President Joe Biden netted 2,684 (23.47%).

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 134 votes in the county (1.17%).

Rapper, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, who was running as an independent, tallied 26 (0.23%).

Also, Jade Simmons and Brock Pierce had 24 and 23 votes, respectively.

Republican Jim Inhofe breezed past three challengers to win re-election to a fifth full term in the United States Senate.

Inhofe finished with 7,282 votes in the county (64.27%) with political newcomer Abby Broyles receiving 3,282 (28.97%).

Rounding out the field were Libertarian Robert Murphy, 331 (2.92%), Independent Joan Farr, 267 (2.36%) and A.D. Nesbit, 168 (1.48%).

“Serving all Oklahomans is my greatest honor,” Inhofe said in a release. “Thank you for once again putting your faith in me as your representative in Washington. I’m humbled to be re-elected and will continue to fight for Oklahoma values in the Senate. I look forward to continuing my service to the people of our state.”

Republican U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin was a landslide winner for reelection.

Mullin got 71.92% of the total votes (8,134) followed by Democratic challenger Danyell Lanier, 2,745 (24.27%) and Libertarian Richie Castaldo, 431 (3.81%).

And Todd Hiett received 80.53% of the votes cast in Ottawa County in his bid to retain his seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

He had 8,540 total and Libertarian Todd Hagopian finished with 2,065 votes, only 19.47%.

County voters also rejected both of the state questions, No. 805 by a 7.988-3,120 margin, and No. 814, 6,889-4,056.