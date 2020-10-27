James Ernest Holman, age 76, died Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at home in Grove Oklahoma. He was surrounded with love by his wife Vicki and many family members.

Jim was the son of Edna (Emerson) and Kenneth Holman of Columbus, Kansas. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, but spent most of his growing up years in rural Columbus, Kansas. He graduated from Riverton High School, Riverton Kansas in 1962, and completed a Bachelor of Music Education, a Master of Music Education, and an Education Specialist in School Administration, all from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. Jim taught Music in Columbus, Liberal, Erie, Oswego, and Desoto, Kansas, as well as Fair Grove, Missouri and Wyandotte, Oklahoma. He loved his performing groups and marching bands, and no doubt has a special place in heaven for his many years as a 5th grade band teacher.

He is preceded in death by his biological father Durward Holman, mother Edna Holman, and father Kenneth Holman, Jim’s biological father Durward Holman was killed tragically in a train accident when Jim was 18 months old. Edna then married Durward’s brother, Kenneth, who became father to him and his sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Vicki, daughter Jennifer Holman-Layton of Leavenworth Kansas, son James K. Holman and wife Juliet of Webster New York; Step-children Karen Marie of Overland Park, Kansas, Tricia Cox and husband Jeff of Joplin, Missouri, E.S. (Duke) Walter and wife Tera of Red Bluff CA, and Christian Walter and wife Beth of Lawrence, Kansas. He is also survived by his three sisters, Linda Kruyshoop and husband Klaas of Round Rock, Texas, Janet Stripling and husband Mark of Lubbock, Texas, and Joyce Holman of Columbus, Kansas. He leaves behind many memories of fishing, boating, tubing, music, jokes and love with his two nieces and a nephew, and 17 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring 2021, with placement of ashes in City CemeteryColumbus, Kansas at that time. For those interested, donations may be made to Pittsburg State Music Department, Pittsburg, Kansas in Jim’s name.

Jim deeply loved and was deeply loved by those who knew him and was feared by fish everywhere.