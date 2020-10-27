MIAMI — The time is nigh.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the general election, but they have a couple of options to make sure their voices are heard.

• Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to get absentee ballots turned in.

• There will be early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Ottawa County Courthouse Annex Community Room.

• And on election day, voters can cast their ballots at their designated polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

“People can’t think ‘I’ve got an extra 5 minutes; I will go vote,’” she said. “We can not guarantee how long they are going to have to wait. Everyone that is in line at 7 o’clock — if at all possible — will be brought inside and the door locked.

Her recommendation on Election Day: vote early and have plenty of time to wait.

“We are issuing cards this time … they can not vote (after 7 p.m.) unless they have one of these cards,” Ferris said.

There will be social distancing and it’s recommended that voters wear masks.

Ferris said 1,272 absentee ballots were mailed out and 693 had been received as of Friday afternoon.

There have been no changes in polling places in Ottawa County.

In addition to president, there are also races to decide Ottawa County sheriff and county commissioner District 2, United States Senator, United States Representative District 2, and on the statewide level, corporation commissioner and nine judicial retention votes.

There also are two state questions.

Complete ballots can be viewed on the OK Voter Portal can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the OK Voter Portal.

Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

Ferris stressed that during early voting or at a precinct on Election Day, voters must have some form of identification, either a voter registration card or state, tribal or government ID.

Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses.

In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes.

Voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their voter registration to their new address, may do so on election day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past.

While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the county election board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.

Election law violations will be reported.

Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box.

It is also unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place or to disclose how you voted while within the election enclosure.

The Ottawa County Election Board is located at 123 East Central, Suite 104. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov or call the Ottawa County Election Board at 918-542-2893.