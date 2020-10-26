The Grand Lake community has a lot of activities scheduled for Saturday's Halloween holiday. Several local churches are having Fall Festivals beginning in the afternoon and severe organizations and businesses are having Trunk or Treat events in the evening.

Many of these events are free and open to the public.

Here are some of those events:

Bernice

Bernice Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 6 p.n. until 9 p.m.

Cowskin

The annual Cowskin Fire Department Haunted House, Maze and Hayride will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 and from 7:30 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the house near the intersection of 630 and 260 Roads, north of Grove. Participants are asked to follow the “Blue Bluff Signs.” Cost is $10 per person.

Colcord

Members of the Orchard View Church in Colcord will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 31 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Rodeo Grounds. The event will include Trunk or Treat and games.

Disney

Disney will host the Third Annual Crawl O Ween on Saturday, Oct 31. Cash prizes for Best Dressed Kiddo, Best Dressed Pet, and Best Dressed Vehicle. (All qualifying vehicles must be decorated and passing out candy). Treat bags will be given to the first 100 kids. There will also be a haunted drive through Off-Road Spook Trail! Lots of games and free

Jay

Jay Courthouse Square drive through Trunk or Treat at the courthouse square on Oct. 31 at 6 pm sponsored by the Jay Chamber of Commerce

Kansas

Members of Life Point Church in Kansas will host a fall carnival beginning from 6 until 8 p.m., Oct. 31, at the church in Kansas.

Grove

Cornerstone Church in Grove will host Hallelujah Highway a drive-thru fall Festival with free candy and hot chocolate on Oct. 31 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Shepherd in Grove will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 31st from 6 - 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Grove’s First Baptist Church will hold a Fall Festival beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Fall. There will be costumes, games, and candy.

Lee’s Resort in Grove celebrates Halloween with a large Haunted Candy Trail on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring out those little ghouls for a night of haunted fun.

United Methodist Church of Grove will have a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 until 7:30 0n Saturday, Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the church.

Monkey Island

Halloween Costume Party on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Monkey Island Pub from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.