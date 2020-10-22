Shirley Darlene Hickman, 77, a longtime Miami resident passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri. Shirley was born on October 9, 1943 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Theodore Clair and Mabel May (Ellsworth) Hickman. Miss Hickman graduated with the Bluejacket Class of 1961 as Valedictorian. She then went on to attend NEO A&M College. She worked in accounting at the Baptist Regional Hospital in Miami and other health care facilities, she then worked at the Cooper Funeral Home for several years until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed bowling, sewing, needle work of any kind, crafts, painting, flower arranging, her house plants and tomato plants and camping. Shirley was very involved in the High Noon BPW where she held many offices including President. Shirley was preceded in passing by her parents Theodore and Mabel Hickman, her sister Clara Belle Hickman, two brothers-in-law Henry Covey and Joseph Dixon, her niece’s husband Robert Ruiz and one great-great-nephew Christian Abts.

Shirley’s Family is her two sisters Rama Jean Covey, Alice Marie Dixon, two nieces Janet Ruiz and Julie Brown along with her great-nieces and nephews Jason Ruiz and his wife Jill, Becci Sutton and her husband Chad, Mellie Ruiz and Mike Boyce, Justin Brown and Jared Brown, great-great- nieces and nephews Jolene Ruiz, Zoe Ruiz, Sadie Ruiz, Connor Sutton, Mason Sutton, Aniya Ruiz, Jace Boyce and Levi Boyce.

Visitation for Shirley will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Vinita with Pastor Mark Nickles officiating.

Services are under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

